Rory McIlroy, Wife Erica Announce Birth of Daughter Poppy

Golfing star Rory McIlroy and his wife, Erica, announced the birth of their daughter Poppy on Thursday.

"Poppy Kennedy McIlroy, born August 31st, 12:15pm," McIlroy wrote in an Instagram post announcing the news. "She is the absolute love of our lives. Mother and baby are doing great. Massive thank you to all the staff at Jupiter Medical Center and Dr Sasha Melendy for their amazing care."

Poppy is the couple's first child. And McIlroy said he was thrilled to meet her:

"We're about to be parents very soon, so we're obviously super excited," McIlroy said at the BMW Championship on Saturday, per JuliaKate E. Culpepper of Golfweek. "Yeah, we've been sharing the news with friends and family, obviously, but I didn't think it was something that I really particularly needed to share out here. It's a private matter, but we're really excited and can't wait for her to get here."