Report: Browns Owner Jimmy Haslam Exploring Bid to Buy Timberwolves

Cleveland Browns co-owner Jimmy Haslam is reportedly "exploring a bid" for the NBA's Minnesota Timberwolves, who were put up for sale by owner Glen Taylor.

Scott Soshnick of Sportico reported Thursday interest from Haslam comes after an exclusive negotiating window for the Straus Group closed without a deal. Daniel Straus, a former investor in the Memphis Grizzlies, remains interested in the team but now faces competition from "several people."

Taylor is seeking at least $1.2 billion for the T-Wolves, per Soshnick. Forbes estimated the team's worth at $1.3 billion, tied for the third-lowest total in the league.

In July, Taylor told Jon Krawczynski and Shams Charania of The Athletic the biggest condition of any sale was a guarantee the team wouldn't be relocated.

"Everybody's been told it has to stay in Minnesota," he said.

Timberwolves legend Kevin Garnett announced in July he'd attempt to form another group with investors to help him compete in the bidding war.

Haslam, whose net worth is estimated at $2.9 billion by Forbes, has owned the Browns with his wife, Dee Haslam, since 2012.

The Haslam Sports Group released a statement to Sportico saying it's "regularly evaluating potential investment opportunities in sports and entertainment but any speculation about us currently being in the process of pursuing that investment would be inaccurate."

Cleveland hasn't posted a winning record since the Haslams took over the franchise, extending their NFL-long playoff drought to 17 years.