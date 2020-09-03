Fantasy Alert: LeSean McCoy to Have 'Integral Role' Alongside Leonard Fournette

Chris O'Meara/Associated Press

That sound you hear in the background? Yes, it's the slow, whimpering death of Ronald Jones II's fantasy hype.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers agreed to a contract with Leonard Fournette on Wednesday, a move that was already a significant body blow to Jones' value.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Network perhaps provided the death knell Thursday, saying LeSean McCoy will play an "integral part" in the Bucs offense:

If you would have asked Wednesday night following the Fournette news, I would have posited that McCoy has a better chance of being cut than making the roster. However, it appears Bruce Arians trusts him the most of any back in passing down situations—bad news for Dare Ogunbowale's and perhaps even Jones' spot on the team.

Ogunbowale and rookie seventh-round pick Raymond Calais appear borderline locks for the axe, assuming the Bucs want to carry a maximum of four running backs on their roster. With Fournette, McCoy and third-round pick Ke'Shawn Vaughn locks to be on the Week 1 roster, Jones has gone from starter to the fourth-most secure back in the depth chart.

Garafolo's report does further the new narrative that you don't want any Bucs running backs in your starting lineup. Fournette is getting a late start with a new team and will almost certainly only have limited packages early in the season. Jones will lose his goal-line work to Fournette, and his pass-catching opportunities to McCoy. Vaughn still looms as a spoiler to all the veterans.

Fournette and Jones remain rosterable in most formats, but their upside is greatly limited, barring an injury.