Selecting AL and NL All-Star Rosters for the 2020 MLB Season

There will be no All-Star Game during the shortened 2020 MLB season, marking the first time since 1945 that the Midsummer Classic will not be played.

That won't stop us from putting together hypothetical squads.

Using the 34-player roster format that was implemented in 2018, we assembled our AL and NL teams based solely on 2020 performance. Voting trends and popularity did not factor into these decisions. We simply picked the 34 guys who were most deserving, while sticking to the rule of including at least one player from every franchise.

For consistency, each roster was made up of 22 position players and 12 pitchers, with at least one backup selected for each position.

We've also highlighted three notable snubs from each league's roster, since the players who don't get selected are often a bigger story than the ones who do.

Let's get started.