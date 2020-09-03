Backstage WWE Rumors: Latest on Brock Lesnar, Rey Mysterio and More

0 of 4

Credit: WWE.com

Will he re-sign or won't he? It feels like we have this conversation about former WWE champion Brock Lesnar on an annual basis.

That's probably because we do.

The Beast Incarnate finds himself back in the spotlight after word of his contract expiration hit the internet this week. We have been here before, though, and reports of his future plans are already making the rounds.

They headline this week's rumor and innuendo, which also features an update on Rey Mysterio's triceps injury, the latest on Retribution and news of All Elite Wrestling's next television venture.