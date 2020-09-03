Rockets' Mike D'Antoni Says Thunder's Luguentz Dort 'Gave Me 3 Heart Attacks'

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

The Houston Rockets will have to deal with LeBron James and Anthony Davis in the next round, but that may be easier than stopping Luguentz Dort if Wednesday was any indication.

The Oklahoma City Thunder guard, who is an undrafted rookie, exploded for 30 points on 6-of-12 shooting from three-point range in Wednesday's Game 7 between his side and the Rockets before his team ultimately lost 104-102.

"Dort gave me three heart attacks tonight," Houston head coach Mike D'Antoni said, per Mark Medina of USA Today.

The biggest play of the game just so happened to feature Dort as well. With the Rockets nursing a one-point advantage in the final seconds, James Harden swatted Dort's three-point attempt to preserve the lead and make up for some of his own offensive struggles.

OKC still had a chance to win on the last possession, but Danilo Gallinari missed a free throw for an away-from-the-play foul before his team threw it away on the ensuing inbounds pass.

The Thunder were only in that position because of Dort's play earlier in the game. He thrived on the defensive side throughout the series and was a primary reason Harden was just 4-of-15 from the field and 1-of-9 from three-point range.

Houston left him open when the Thunder had the ball early in the game because he is not known for his offense, and he made the opposition pay with a career-high scoring performance.

It ultimately wasn't enough, though, and D'Antoni can rest easy knowing he no longer has to game-plan to stop him.