Jimmy Butler: 'Not My Role' to Be 40-Point Scorer for Heat

Seven players scored 11 or more points for the Miami Heat en route to their 116-114 win over the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 2 of their Eastern Conference Semifinal series Wednesday.

Jimmy Butler, the Heat's leading scorer, had just 13 points on 3-of-8 shooting two days after dropping 40 in a Game 1 victory. After the game, Butler made clear that he doesn't need to score in bunches every night for the Heat to win:

Five Heat players scored as many or more points than Butler on Wednesday, but the four-time All-Star contributed in other ways, dishing six assists and amassing three steals.

He also drew a shooting foul with tenths of a second left on the clock and subsequently knocked down the game-winning free throw to give Miami a 2-0 series lead.

As a team, the Heat shot 45.7 percent from the field and hit 17 three-pointers. Two nights earlier, they shot 46.4 percent from the field and got many contributions outside Butler's 40, including 27 points from Goran Dragic and a 12-point, 17-rebound effort from Bam Adebayo.

Butler and the Heat will look to take a 3-0 edge on the Bucks on Friday.