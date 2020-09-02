Jackie Bradley Jr. Talks Red Sox Contract, Says He Plans to Test Free Agency

Michael Dwyer/Associated Press

The Boston Red Sox decided not to move outfielder Jackie Bradley Jr. at the trade deadline. Now they may lose him anyway.

Bradley told reporters in Boston on Wednesday he plans on entering free agency this offseason.

"I made it this far," Bradley said. "Might as well become a free agent."

The 30-year-old acknowledged media reports that the Red Sox would like to extend him this winter, but he said he's yet to have any discussions with the team himself.

Bradley was the subject of multiple trade rumors ahead of Monday's deadline, but Boston decided to hang on to its homegrown center fielder. With a number of teams needing outfield help, a flailing Red Sox team (12-24) didn't receive a big enough offer to move the Virginia native.

It's unclear what the market could look like for Bradley for various reasons.

A year after hitting 21 home runs, Bradley has just three this season while slashing .252/.325/.383. His slugging percentage has dropped from his career average of .407, but he still provides plenty of pop to the bottom of an order as well as a solid defensive presence in the field.

The larger issue comes down to how much teams will be willing to spend this winter after a year in which there was no gate revenue. Much of that—including any possible developments that would allow fans back in MLB parks next season—is out of Bradley's control.

For now, he can focus on getting his numbers up and impressing teams however he can.

While Boston may want to keep him, it's now on Bradley to prove he's worth it for another team to try to pry him away.