Fantasy Booking Roman Reigns on WWE SmackDown for Rest of 2020

Credit: WWE.com

After five years of fans yearning for a darker Roman Reigns, WWE finally decided to pull the trigger on the turn at SummerSlam and cement his heel status by aligning him with Paul Heyman soon after on SmackDown.

If his actions at the event didn't make it obvious enough that he's become a bad guy, look no further than the conclusion to last Sunday's Payback pay-per-view. Reigns picked the perfect moment to emerge during the night's Triple Threat main event, pin Braun Strowman with relative ease, and regain the Universal Championship.

Not only is Reigns being back a big boost to SmackDown, the character change he's currently experiencing is long overdue and gives him the fresh coat of paint he's desperately needed for some time. Although he's already off to a strong start, it's all about the aftermath and how he's handled as a heel going forward.

Far too often does WWE book a brilliant angle and fail to follow it up properly. This storyline with Reigns should be the exception, as it has the potential to be massive for his career as well as SmackDown on the whole if executed the right way.

To ensure it's a success, WWE must attempt to plan for what's to come for the new face of Friday nights in the remainder of 2020 and beyond. That includes determining how long his Universal title reign should last, potential opponents, and more.