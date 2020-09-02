76ers' Joel Embiid Labels Himself 'Troel' After Cryptic 'Really Unhappy' Tweet

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

Joel Embiid is one of the NBA's most marketed players, which means he's got more than a few commercial catchphrases. Now that he's at home watching the rest of the NBA postseason play out, he's seeing those commercials more than ever.

Maybe that's why Embiid tweeted "I'm still really unhappy" Wednesday evening.

Naturally, NBA Twitter wanted to believe the tweet was about his career. The conspiracies ranged from "Embiid wants out of Philadelphia" to "Embiid didn't get the coach he wanted." Alas, Embiid cleared up the confusion rather quickly.

He was, in fact, referring to a Mountain Dew commercial in which he stars. And he renamed himself "Troel" Embiid just to make sure he got his point across.

NBA Twitter's conspiracies will have to wait another day.