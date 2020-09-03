5 WWE and AEW Tag Teams and Factions That Need to Break UpSeptember 3, 2020
5 WWE and AEW Tag Teams and Factions That Need to Break Up
This week on Raw, WWE bafflingly broke up the best established women's tag team on the roster, The IIconics. The company has a bad habit of splitting up a team at the wrong time and conversely keeping some pairings together too long.
At the other end of the spectrum, All Elite Wrestling has a wealth of talented tag teams. The division can appear crowded at times, which is a good problem to have, but there are some teams that have exceeded their shelf life.
Admittedly, it's tough to maintain a balanced tag team division for various reasons. Sometimes, there's an obvious star who needs to move on to singles competition. It's often a good idea to try new storylines and give the top teams some fresh matchups.
Whatever the case may be, separating a team at the right time is often easier said than done. It's especially difficult when the company hasn't created a replacement or doesn't have anything else for those involved to do.
Nevertheless, here are five AEW and WWE teams that need to break up sooner rather than later.
QT Marshall and Dustin Rhodes
Every tag division needs a few middle-of-the-road teams to fill it out and add to the pool of competitors. AEW doesn't exactly have that problem. Its division is stacked and competitive enough to trim some of the fat.
QT Marshall and Dustin Rhodes are fine separately, but together they are fairly vanilla. There's nothing distinct about this pairing that necessitates its existence.
That isn't even a slight to them. It's so glaring because the rest of the division is that much better. Their in-ring work together looks so basic when viewers can see the likes of The Lucha Brothers, SoCal Uncensored, The Young Bucks and Private Party regularly.
Even more, they don't offer anything special as a comedy act, either. Best Friends, Jungle Express and even the new pairing of Peter Avalon and Brandon Cutler all have that covered.
Honestly, Rhodes and Sonny Kiss made a more interesting team when they briefly worked together. The Natural worked well as a mentor for Kiss. It's too bad they never followed through with it on Dynamite.
Now, Kiss is part of an even better team with Joey Janela, so that ship has sailed. Still, AEW could find something more creative for Rhodes to do other than throwaway matches with Marshall.
Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross
The WWE women's tag division is thin. The Kabuki Warriors were a huge loss, and the company gave up on teams such as The IIconics way too soon.
Fire & Desire also split up in the build to WrestleMania 36. So, WWE needs as many women's tag teams as it can get. Unfortunately, though, Bliss Cross Applesauce has kind of run its course.
The two-time WWE women's tag team champions overachieved thanks mostly to Nikki Cross's role as a plucky and unpredictable underdog. So much so, that it feels like it's time for her to strike out on her own and win a singles title.
Alexa Bliss could use something new, as well. Hopefully, her involvement with "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt is a step in that direction. Previously, she was a fantastic antagonist. She has grown stale as a babyface because she doesn't have the same biting wit or character work that she relied on as a heel.
The other problem is there was never a real payoff to Bliss and Cross' relationship. Initially, it seemed like The Goddess would turn on her naive new friend, but it turned out she genuinely liked the Scot.
Once that conflict was off the table, there wasn't anything that compelling about them anymore. Now is the perfect time to break them up and build a feud between them.
The Inner Circle
Chris Jericho's hodge-podge crew of scoundrels doesn't seem like it should work on paper. Still, they were entertaining because they all commit to the absurdity of their segments with the same conviction that Jericho does.
They've also worked well as an Injustice League and Legion of Doom of sorts to The Elite. While they were a good foil initially, they appear to be a little directionless now.
Proud and Powerful, in particular, seem handcuffed to this stable without much upside. When Santana and Ortiz debuted, they were white-hot. Now, their stock is seemingly dropping as FTR gets more screen time and better material.
It's entirely possible to trim The Inner Circle down to three members, with Santana and Ortiz defecting or getting kicked out of the group. They need to do something soon to remind viewers that they were the team everyone had their eyes on last year.
They should be top contenders for the AEW Tag Team Championship alongside FTR and The Young Bucks.
Sasha Banks and Bayley
Sasha Banks and Bayley are currently doing the best work of their careers. Their unsteady friendship, hilarious segments and top-notch matches have made them the best act in WWE at the moment.
Still, the company has been teasing a feud between the two Horsewomen for over a year. Fans have been hoping to see them recapture the magic of their historic rivalry on NXT for some time, but WWE has yet to pull the trigger.
It seemed inevitable after the events of WrestleMania 36. Ever since her loss at The Showcase of the Immortals, Banks has openly coveted the SmackDown Women's Championship. She can be seen staring at it in just about every picture taken of The Golden Role Models since April.
They both also take not-so-subtle digs at each other often. It's all extremely fun to watch, but how much longer can WWE string us along. They have to turn on each other eventually.
This is the most consistent storyline at the moment, so it makes sense to have their one-on-one match at WrestleMania 37. There are so many potential angles to continue to mine out of this in the meantime, but it has to be done eventually.
'Hangman' Adam Page and Kenny Omega
The current AEW tag team champions have been phenomenal during their 226-day reign. They consistently put on incredible matches and have great chemistry together in their backstage segments.
However, it may be time to separate them so they can go off and do other things. "Hangman" Adam Page has grown into one of the most complex and engaging characters in the company, while Kenny Omega has been teasing a return to his famous "Cleaner" persona for weeks.
Some detractors would argue that if you didn't know of Omega's run with New Japan Pro-Wrestling, he would seem like just another guy. That seems like a bit of an overreaction. After all, he has a better win-loss record than he did with NJPW.
Omega also delivered several of the best AEW matches this year, including that incredible tag team titles match at Revolution, the Iron Man match with PAC, and his AAA Mega title defense against Sammy Guevara.
Nonetheless, he and Page are both destined for success as singles competitors. They could easily become contenders for the AEW World Championship within the next year. So, Saturday's All Out seems like as good of a time as any to break them up and crown FTR champions.