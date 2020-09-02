Steve Smith Slams Ex-Panthers WR Kelvin Benjamin: 'He Is Parking Cars Right Now'

Brian Blanco/Associated Press

There was a time when it was fair to assume Kelvin Benjamin was the heir apparent to Steve Smith as the No. 1 wide receiver for the Carolina Panthers.

After all, Carolina selected Benjamin with a first-round pick in the 2014 NFL draft right after Smith's tenure with the team, which lasted from 2001-2013, ended. Benjamin also impressed as a rookie with 1,008 receiving yards.

However, Benjamin missed his second season with a torn ACL and was never the same.

Smith didn't exactly mince words when addressing the Florida State product's current state as a potential top receiver during an interview with WFNZ (h/t Tim Weaver of USA Today's Panthers Wire).

"People say I am the jealous uncle (of the Carolina Panther WR's) and also said Kelvin Benjamin would replace me....well he is parking cars right now," Smith said.

Smith was dominant during his time with the Panthers as a five-time Pro Bowler and two-time All-Pro selection and will surely be remembered as a better player than Benjamin.

"Benjamin's poor conditioning and stiff hands eventually caught up with him, though," Weaver wrote when assessing the receiver's plight after his early success. "Blaming Cam Newton for his problems didn't help. At the moment, he's a free agent."