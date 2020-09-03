NBA Playoff Schedule 2020: Odds, TV, Live Stream Coverage for Thursday's Semis

Ashley Landis/Associated Press

The Denver Nuggets face the unenviable task of returning to the hardwood two days after closing out a difficult seven-game series.

Jamal Murray and Co. received one day of rest between Tuesday's Game 7 triumph over the Utah Jazz and Game 1 of their second-round series with the Los Angeles Clippers.

The second-seeded Clippers have been off since closing out the Dallas Mavericks Sunday and are projected to have a comfortable Thursday victory.

Before the Nuggets and Clippers open up their series, the Toronto Raptors will try to rebound from their two-game deficit against the Boston Celtics.

Boston holds a 6-0 postseason record and could gain a significant advantage in the Eastern Conference if it puts away Toronto for the third straight game.

NBA Thursday Playoff Schedule

Odds via Caesars Palace



Game 3: Toronto (-1) vs. Boston (6:30 p.m. ET, TNT)

Game 1: Denver vs. Los Angeles Clippers (-8.5) (9 p.m. ET, TNT)

Games can be live-streamed on TNTdrama.com.

Denver vs. Los Angeles Clippers

The Clippers should be far less fatigued than the Nuggets coming into Thursday's nightcap.

Denver appeared to be playing with some heavy legs in the Game 7 win over the Jazz, as it shot 37.3 percent from the field and 25.8 percent from three-point range.

Both of those totals were well below the Nuggets' overall series numbers of 46.6 percent from the field and 42.1 percent from beyond the arc.

Murray had the most notable offensive struggle, as he contributed 17 points in 41 minutes after putting up three consecutive 40-plus-point performances.

The lack of rest and the Clippers' defensive strengths could hold Murray under 25 points for the second straight game.

Paul George and Kawhi Leonard will likely spend some time defending Murray, and they will make finding open looks difficult.

Denver's advantage could come in the post with Nikola Jokic battling against Ivica Zubac or Montrezl Harrell.

In Games 4-7 against Utah, Jokic averaged 28 points per game and knocked down 15 three-point shots. If he draws the Clippers' big men away from the basket and either shoots over them or attempts to drive from the perimeter, he could force Zubac or Harrell into foul trouble.

Gary Harris' defensive prowess could also keep the Nuggets in the game if he frustrates George or Leonard for stretches of the contest.

Leonard averaged 32.8 points per game against the Dallas Mavericks, while George produced 18.5 points per contest.

If George is more consistent in the scoring column, the Clippers could cruise to a large advantage in the series.

George eclipsed the 25-point mark in two of the six first-round games. He put up 27 and 24 points in his two regular-season meetings with Denver.

If George increases his point total against Denver and moving forward, the Clippers could become more of a serious championship contender.

Toronto vs. Boston

Boston has already staked its claim to being the top contender out of the Eastern Conference.

The No. 3 seed has had an answer for everything the Raptors have thrown at it and has won in two different styles to start the series.

In Game 1, Brad Stevens' side overwhelmed the defending champion to win by 18 points. In Game 2, the Celtics used an offensive barrage led by Marcus Smart to eke out a three-point victory.

Boston's perimeter defense has been one of the many difference-makers in its favor so far. It has held Toronto to 26.3 percent from beyond the arc. Fred VanVleet and Pascal Siakam are shooting worse than 22 percent from three-point range.

Nick Nurse's side has had a single player hit the 20-point mark in the first two games. OG Anunoby produced 20 in Game 2.

Jayson Tatum put up back-to-back 20-plus-point games for Boston and has had a plethora of scoring depth around him. Tatum, Smart, Kemba Walker and Jaylen Brown are all averaging over 15 points per game in the series.

The scary part for Toronto is Boston has not played its cleanest basketball yet. The Celtics have 39 turnovers compared to the Raptors' 26.

If Boston plays a cleaner game and receives the same contributions from Tatum and others in the scoring column, it could move ahead 3-0.

