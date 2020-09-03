Kings Announce 'Team Up for Change' Platform to Expand to 9 NBA, WNBA Teams

Rich Pedroncelli/Associated Press

The Sacramento Kings, Milwaukee Bucks, Minnesota Timberwolves and Lynx, Indiana Pacers and Fever, Dallas Mavericks and Wings, and Cleveland Cavaliers announced the launch of the third edition of the Team Up for Change summit set for Oct. 21.

The virtual summit will offer fans interactive and educational programming that focuses on "police accountability, brutality, criminal justice reform, economic empowerment, diversity and inclusion, and civic engagement to propel forward the commitments made to their respective communities."

Sacramento Kings Owner and Chairman Vivek Ranadive said of the event:



"On behalf of the entire Kings organization, we are tremendously humbled and proud to grow the Team Up for Change platform, expanding this urgent conversation across the country to address systemic racism. It is incumbent upon us all to take a stand for justice, equity and equality, and further commit to investing in transformative and sustainable change for our Black communities."

The Bucks and Kings came together for the first two years of the summit following police brutality in their communities. In March 2018, Stephon Clark, a Black man, was shot and killed by police in Sacramento. Two months later, Bucks guard Sterling Brown was tased and arrested by Milwaukee police over a parking violation.

The Kings hosted the first summit in 2019; the Bucks hosted a similar seminar, which focused on the intersection of sports and race, in February. The seven teams are new to the program for its third iteration.

Milwaukee Bucks co-owner Marc Lasry said:

"We are excited and proud to add more teams and perspectives to the growing Team Up for Change platform. This important initiative enables our voices to unite and inspire conversation around the injustices in our community. Our goal is to activate and make a longstanding, positive impact in the areas of police accountability and criminal justice reform."

The Kings have been one of the NBA organizations at the forefront of pushing for social change, helping organize the "Rally the Vote" initiative across major sports and previously partnering with the Build Black Coalition and Black Lives Matter.

Social justice causes have headlined the NBA's restart in Orlando, Florida, with the league and ownership making a commitment to fight systemic racism and police brutality against Black people in the United States.

The situation reached a head earlier this month when the Bucks refused to play in a playoff game in protest after the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin. As a result of the protest, the players and league negotiated multiple commitments, including that every team that owns its arena will use the venues as voting centers and ballot drop-off locations, in hopes of helping eradicate voter suppression.

The Team Up for Change event will feature one day of speakers and interactive events, which will be announced in early October. In the week following the event, a Week of Action will be held in Sacramento, Milwaukee, Minneapolis, Indianapolis, Dallas and Cleveland featuring socially distanced in-person events and virtual activities for youths ages 14-24.

On Oct. 29, all nine teams will launch a nine-part online content series featuring stories from members of the organizations.