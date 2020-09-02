Ravens' John Harbaugh Says 'Free the Big Ten' Amid Debate over Fall Football

Gail Burton/Associated Press

Baltimore Ravens coach John Harbaugh joined the college football debate Wednesday, pushing for the Big Ten to restart its season.

"I'll throw a little controversy out there, this is my position, I say free the Big Ten," Harbaugh said, per Jamison Hensley of ESPN. "Free the Big Ten. Let's go play some football. Let's get Michigan and Ohio State and all those great teams playing some football."

Harbaugh's brother is Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh. He noted the Wolverines had zero positive tests for COVID-19 in August.

"For anybody who wants to opt out, they can," he added. "Their families should have that choice, just like the SEC gave the players and the families that choice. Most of them decided to play as a family. I think the Big Ten players should have that choice. I'm on record, you got it, free the Big Ten."

The Big Ten announced on Aug. 11 that it would postpone the 2020 fall season as a result of the coronavirus. Commissioner Kevin Warren later explained that concerns about long-term effects of the virus as well as rising transmission rates were a factor in making the decision.

There has been significant blowback, with Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields starting a petition to reinstate the season. Eight Nebraska players have filed a lawsuit against the Big Ten.

Despite the support from players, 11 of the 14 school presidents and chancellors voted to postpone the year.

The league is now considering plans for a restart, with Dan Patrick reporting it could begin as early as Oct. 10. Jeff Potrykus of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported a potential start date around Thanksgiving, while Adam Rittenberg of ESPN added beginning the season in January is most likely.

Harbaugh is clearly trying to help his brother, but it seems like the coaches and players will likely have to wait to see Big Ten football.