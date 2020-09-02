Charles Oakley Named Cast Member on New Season of ABC's 'Dancing with the Stars'

Richard Drew/Associated Press

Charles Oakley spent nearly two decades in the NBA intimidating opponents with his power and fierceness.

Now he'll be tasked with winning over America with his grace and charm.

Oakley was announced as one of the stars for the upcoming Dancing With the Stars season, a move that few (if any) likely saw coming. The 1994 NBA All-Star will be joined by former NFL tight end Vernon Davis and former professional figure skater Johnny Weir as contestants from the sports world.

Also, in case you're wondering what Carole Baskin from Tiger King is up to: She'll be part of the cast as well. A Charles Oakley-Carole Baskin interaction would be unusual, but it's almost enough to tune into Dancing for that alone.

As for Oakley's dancing ability, the best we've got is a 1988 rap lip sync video he did with the Chicago Bulls.