Leonard Fournette Rumors: Patriots Not Likely to Have Interest in Free-Agent RB

Stephen B. Morton/Associated Press

Even though the New England Patriots have experience in the business of turning castoffs into valuable players, Leonard Fournette reportedly isn't going to be on their radar.

A Patriots source told NFL Network's Michael Giardi they don't believe the team will be in the mix to sign the former Jacksonville Jaguars running back.

Fournette became a free agent Tuesday after going unclaimed on waivers. Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone told reporters after the 25-year-old was waived they were unsuccessful in their attempts to trade him.

"My question was, can we get any value? And we couldn't get any," Marrone said. "So, fifth-[rounder], sixth-[rounder]—we couldn't get anything."

Drafted No. 4 overall by the Jaguars in 2017, Fournette was a productive player during his three years with the organization. He had over 1,000 rushing yards twice in three seasons and averaged a career-high 4.9 yards per touch in 2019.

The Patriots already have a crowded backfield heading into the regular season. Sony Michel is penciled in as the starter, but head coach Bill Belichick seems like he will rotate in Damien Harris, James White, Lamar Miller and Rex Burkhead.