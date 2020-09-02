Jamal Murray on Donovan Mitchell: 'It Was a Great Battle...I'm Speechless'

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

The showdown between guards Jamal Murray and Donovan Mitchell captivated the basketball world and dominated the storylines in the first-round series between the Denver Nuggets and Utah Jazz.

Murray came out on top with an 80-78 win in Tuesday's Game 7, and the University of Kentucky product gave props to his foe in the aftermath.

"Respect to the Utah Jazz and respect to Donovan," he told reporters after the victory. "It was a great battle. I don't know what else to say. I'm speechless."

The individual battle was more than just memorable. In fact, it was historic.

As ESPN Stats & Info shared, Mitchell and Murray combined to score a stunning 475 points in the seven games. They broke a record held by all-time greats Jerry West and John Havlicek in the process:

Murray had 17 points in the decisive contest, which was a lackluster scoring performance compared to the standard he set earlier in the series. After his team fell behind 2-1, he dropped 50 points in Game 4, 42 points in Game 5 and 50 points again in Game 6.

As for Mitchell, he poured in 57 points in Game 1, 51 points in Game 4 and 44 points in Game 6.

The two guards traded critical baskets throughout the series, but it was a defensive play that prevented Mitchell from potentially winning it for his team Tuesday. He drove to the basket down two with less than 10 seconds remaining when Gary Harris stripped him and forced a turnover.

Utah still had a chance to win on a Mike Conley three at the buzzer after Torrey Craig missed a layup, but it rimmed out.

Mitchell collapsed to the floor as soon as the shot didn't fall, overcome with emotion after such a grueling series. That it was Murray who came over and greeted him was fitting as the two put on a show that will be remembered for years to come.

Now Murray has to worry about Kawhi Leonard and the Los Angeles Clippers in the second round.