College Football Teams That Could Benefit from Eligibility Freeze

Keith Srakocic/Associated Press

As we dive into the start of the 2020 college football season, one fun variable to consider is the possibility of every single player on the field returning in 2021.

Stars like Clemson's Trevor Lawrence, Florida State's Marvin Wilson and a whole host of players from Alabama will still certainly be declaring for the next NFL draft. But with the NCAA ruling a few weeks ago that this season will not count against eligibility clocks, a lot of teams will be getting an extra year out of a bunch of key players.

While it will inevitably have ripple effects in recruiting and transfers, the long-term impact of this ruling is still somewhat of an unknown.

My half-baked theory is that it narrows the gap between the haves and the have-nots in 2021 and 2022, but the divide will be even wider than it currently is once the 2021 and 2022 recruiting classes start making an impact, since the teams losing the most players to the 2021 NFL draft will be the ones that can sell top recruits on the opportunities to play immediately. But we shall see.

The potential ramifications on the 2021 season are what we'll be considering now.

If teams like Miami, North Carolina and Tennessee are able to retain most of their seniors while the Alabamas, Clemsons and Georgias of the sport lose a dozen or more starters to the NFL, those Power Five conference races are going to be some kind of awesome next season. And both Cincinnati and UCF may well open the 2021 season ranked in the AP Top 10 if their respective plethora of seniors opt for one more year of college football.

There will be many surprises—both in the "unexpectedly decided to stay" and "unexpectedly declared for the draft" camps—but these are the teams (in no particular order) we're currently expecting to take a significant step forward in 2021.