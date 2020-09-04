1 Draft Prospect Every NBA Lottery Team Must Avoid

11 of 11

John Locher/Associated Press

11. San Antonio Spurs: Cole Anthony (North Carolina, PG, Freshman)

Anthony should be here at No. 11 for San Antonio, but the Spurs shouldn't buy low. They have enough scoring guards. If they're thinking guard over big, it should be ones like Tyrese Haliburton or Killian Hayes who excel at playmaking and finding teammates. Otherwise, forwards like Saddiq Bey and bigs like Precious Achiuwa are better fits for the team's young core.

12. Sacramento Kings: Killian Hayes (Ratiopharm Ulm, PG, 2001)

The Kings shouldn't buy into Hayes as a combo who can work off De'Aaron Fox. Playing two limited shooters and ball-dominant guards together wouldn't be helpful for either player. Fox needs the rock, just as Hayes does to maximize his skill set for creating offense.

13. New Orleans Pelicans: RJ Hampton (New Zealand Breakers, SG, 2001)

New Orleans could use more spacing and defense, and that's not Hampton's game right now. He'd sit behind Nickeil Alexander-Walker on the depth chart without possessing any specialty skill for the lineup outside of athleticism. The Pelicans may need to think about JJ Redick's long-term replacement, but Hampton doesn't bring that type of off-ball offense.

14. Boston Celtics (via Memphis): Nico Mannion (Arizona, PG, Freshman)

Mannion's defense and likely inefficiency (because of limited tools and athletic ability) won't be a great fit as Kemba Walker's backup. If the Celtics are looking for another point guard, they're better off looking in free agency or deeper down their bench.

Stats courtesy of ESPN, Synergy Sports