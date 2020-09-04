1 Draft Prospect Every NBA Lottery Team Must Avoid

1 Draft Prospect Every NBA Lottery Team Must AvoidSeptember 4, 2020
Every team will enter the NBA draft with targets. We've done the opposite for each franchise by pointing out a player it should avoid.
We picked a prospect who wouldn't help, fit or properly develop based on his skill set, weaknesses and projected role with a roster.
Only players expected to be worthy and projected to go in each team's draft range were considered.
1. Minnesota Timberwolves: James Wiseman (Memphis, C, Freshman)
It seems obvious, but the Minnesota Timberwolves should avoid James Wiseman, even if they deem him the draft's best player.
While we'd disagree with that evaluation, Wiseman wouldn't have the opportunity to develop playing behind Karl-Anthony Towns, just as Mohamed Bamba hasn't as Nikola Vucevic's backup in Orlando.
And they couldn't play together. A Wiseman-Towns frontcourt would get cooked by quicker lineups.
LaMelo Ball could play with D'Angelo Russell, and Anthony Edwards could work from the wing. But Wiseman in Minnesota doesn't make any sense.
2. Golden State Warriors: Anthony Edwards (Georgia, SG, Freshman)
Assuming the Golden State Warriors are choosing among LaMelo Ball, James Wiseman and Anthony Edwards (or trading), one stands out as the weakest fit.
Edwards would wind up playing away from his strengths. He's different and valued for his on-ball creation and half-court scoring. But with the Warriors, he'd spend most of his time off the ball, where he struggles to make shots, assert himself and stay engaged.
He shot 31.3 percent on spot-up non-dribble jumpers, 29.8 percent on spot-ups into pull-ups and 30.8 percent off screens. And dating back to high school, we've seen Edwards drift when the offense isn't running through him.
Ball would give the Warriors a passer who could fit playing between shooters Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson. Golden State would add a finisher to play off the team's guards and wings with James Wiseman. There is too much repetition with Edwards and Andrew Wiggins. And Edwards wouldn't have the chance to play to his particular game.
3. Charlotte Hornets: Deni Avdija (Maccabi Tel Aviv, SF/PF, 2001)
The Charlotte Hornets are in a good spot at No. 3, which gives them the opportunity to draft either LaMelo Ball or Anthony Edwards to propel their offense, or James Wiseman to anchor the paint.
But there is a belief by some that Deni Avdija deserves top-three looks. It also seems possible a team like Charlotte could trade down if it didn't love Ball's fit, Wiseman's offensive upside or Edwards' shot selection.
The Hornets shouldn't overthink. While Avdija is a highly-regarded prospect with a well-rounded game, the Hornets could either use an injection of offense or a difference-maker on defense. While Avdija contributes a little of everything, he doesn't specialize in anything.
A frontcourt with Avdija, Miles Bridges and P.J. Washington wouldn't be tough enough at either end.
4. Chicago Bulls: James Wiseman (Memphis, C, Freshman)
James Wiseman isn't a top-three lock like the media's narrative seems to suggest. He could fall to the Chicago Bulls at No. 4, and they should resist the urge to draft him if that happens.
Chicago should continue to remain patient with Wendell Carter Jr., the more versatile offensive player, who's had unfortunate luck with injuries.
Drafting Wiseman likely means giving up on Carter too soon. And the Bulls, who ranked No. 27 in offensive efficiency, could use a more advanced scoring threat in the half court.
There are a handful of players—Deni Avdija, Obi Toppin, Devin Vassell, Tyrese Haliburton—who'd fit and the Bulls could optimize by giving them roles suited for their strengths. Unless the Bulls are blown away by Wiseman as a far superior talent (we aren't), Chicago may want to value fit more than usual in this draft.
5. Cleveland Cavaliers: Obi Toppin (Dayton, PF/C, Sophomore)
The NBA's worst defense may want to avoid drafting Obi Toppin, an explosive finisher and productive college scorer who's limited with his ability to guard the perimeter, cover pick-and-rolls and protect the rim.
It becomes a tough call for general manager Koby Altman if he feels Toppin is the best player available in a vacuum.
As a rookie, he wouldn't have the chance to play big minutes behind Kevin Love and Andre Drummond. And pairing Toppin with either one would result in a poor defensive frontcourt playing behind a vulnerable defensive backcourt in Darius Garland and Collin Sexton.
6. Atlanta Hawks: Obi Toppin (Dayton, PF/C, Sophomore)
Obi Toppin could be a duplicate of John Collins, an explosive finisher whose defensive limitations cast a cloud over his offensive production.
Collins' lack of rim protection was likely the driving force behind Atlanta's decision to acquire Clint Capela. Adding Toppin wouldn't make much sense unless Atlanta was hesitant to pay Collins long-term.
But if they aren't interested in investing in Collins, they shouldn't be interested in doing the same with Toppin.
The Hawks should focus on adding more shooting and defense to complement Trae Young and the team's current bigs.
7. Detroit Pistons: Isaac Okoro (Auburn, SF/PF, Freshman)
Isaac Okoro makes sense for a number of lottery teams, but not the Detroit Pistons. He's too limited offensively for a young core that's banking on Luke Kennard, Sekou Doumbouya and Christian Wood's re-signing.
Okoro and Doumbouya lack the creation ability and shooting to add enough firepower together in a lineup. With Derrick Rose more of a short-term answer and Blake Griffin's health always a question, the Pistons can't afford to use a No. 7 pick on a wing who the team can't run offense through.
Instead, the Pistons should focus on playmakers like Tyrese Haliburton and Killian Hayes or a skilled scoring big and rim protector like Onyeka Okongwu.
8. New York Knicks: Cole Anthony (North Carolina, PG, Freshman)
The New York Knicks are bound to have conversations about Cole Anthony, given his genes, ties to the city and high-profile name for fans to recognize. But the Knicks should resist the urge given Anthony's questionable decision-making and the fact that they can't provide him with a supporting cast that would ease his transition and development.
Even if the Knicks deemed Anthony the best player available, he'd have a difficult time becoming that player on a roster that severely lacks talent.
His college inefficiency—38.0 field-goal percentage, 4.0 assists, 3.5 turnovers—seems too problematic for a team that could really use a floor general who excels at running offense and making teammates better.
9. Washington Wizards: RJ Hampton (New Zealand Breakers, PG/SG, 2001)
The Washington Wizards will be thinking best player available in the draft. That shouldn't be RJ Hampton, who can tease with upside fueled by athleticism and versatility.
The explosiveness is useful and enticing, but Hampton isn't an answer to replace John Wall at point guard. He lacks also the right skill set to play mostly off the ball, which is what he'd have to do in a lineup that features Wall and Bradley Beal.
Drafting the best prospect available makes sense if that player has the opportunity to maximize his potential on a particular roster. Hampton wouldn't have that chance in Washington. He needs more on-ball reps to become the combo scorer/playmaker that his ideal ceiling promises.
10. Phoenix Suns: Aaron Nesmith (Vanderbilt, SF, Sophomore)
Aaron Nesmith may come off as safe after shooting 52.2 percent from three last year. But it was only through 14 games, and he doesn't appear to add much value anywhere else.
Besides, the Phoenix Suns just drafted Cam Johnson, and Mikal Bridges could be on the verge of breaking out. There are other holes for Phoenix to address, and there should be fitting plugs available like Patrick Williams—who'd bring toughness and versatility to the 4 spot—or Precious Achiuwa, an exciting 6'9" athlete and multi-position defender.
Nesmith totaled 13 assists in 500 minutes and didn't do an admirable job containing dribble penetration. If he played out the full season and didn't get hurt, his three-point percentage would have likely fallen, and more weaknesses would have been exposed.
Late Lottery
11. San Antonio Spurs: Cole Anthony (North Carolina, PG, Freshman)
Anthony should be here at No. 11 for San Antonio, but the Spurs shouldn't buy low. They have enough scoring guards. If they're thinking guard over big, it should be ones like Tyrese Haliburton or Killian Hayes who excel at playmaking and finding teammates. Otherwise, forwards like Saddiq Bey and bigs like Precious Achiuwa are better fits for the team's young core.
12. Sacramento Kings: Killian Hayes (Ratiopharm Ulm, PG, 2001)
The Kings shouldn't buy into Hayes as a combo who can work off De'Aaron Fox. Playing two limited shooters and ball-dominant guards together wouldn't be helpful for either player. Fox needs the rock, just as Hayes does to maximize his skill set for creating offense.
13. New Orleans Pelicans: RJ Hampton (New Zealand Breakers, SG, 2001)
New Orleans could use more spacing and defense, and that's not Hampton's game right now. He'd sit behind Nickeil Alexander-Walker on the depth chart without possessing any specialty skill for the lineup outside of athleticism. The Pelicans may need to think about JJ Redick's long-term replacement, but Hampton doesn't bring that type of off-ball offense.
14. Boston Celtics (via Memphis): Nico Mannion (Arizona, PG, Freshman)
Mannion's defense and likely inefficiency (because of limited tools and athletic ability) won't be a great fit as Kemba Walker's backup. If the Celtics are looking for another point guard, they're better off looking in free agency or deeper down their bench.
Stats courtesy of ESPN, Synergy Sports