Usman vs. Burns Targeted for UFC 256; Masvidal vs. Diaz Rematch Discussed

According to Brett Okamoto of ESPN, UFC President Dana White said he is targeting UFC 256 on Dec. 12 for the fight between Kamaru Usman and Gilbert Burns.

That would put it on the same card as the title fight showdown between Amanda Nunes and Megan Anderson.

ESPN's Ariel Helwani noted UFC is also discussing a rematch between Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz, although such a fight would not be on the same card Usman vs. Burns. Masvidal and Diaz could square off in January.

Okamoto provided more details, noting Masvidal and Diaz fought in the main event of UFC 244 at Madison Square Garden in November with the former winning via TKO.

However, Diaz protested the stoppage that occurred because of a facial cut.

Masvidal then lost via unanimous decision when he fought Usman for the welterweight championship at UFC 251 in July, although that can partially be attributed to the fact Masvidal stepped in on short notice because Burns, who was supposed to fight Usman, tested positive for COVID-19.

Damon Martin of MMA Fighting noted Usman and Burns will likely fight for the welterweight title when they square off.

It will be a highly anticipated showdown considering Burns is coming off a number of wins, including victories over Tyron Woodley and Demian Maia, while Usman is riding a 12-fight winning streak that includes two title defenses.