Rey Mysterio Injury Latest; McIntyre Rips Tyson Fury; Eric Young Talks WWE Run

Bleacher Report catches you up on the latest news from the WWE Universe.

Rey Mysterio Injury Update

Sunday's Payback event was an emotional night for Rey Mysterio, who earned a win in a tag team match with his son Dominik against Seth Rollins and Buddy Murphy.

WWE.com announced Monday that Mysterio suffered a torn triceps during the match.

Per Dave Meltzer of WrestlingObserver.com, the injury is legitimate, but "as of right now, it is not thought to be as serious as a full tear that would require surgery."

Meltzer noted Mysterio could miss two months "or maybe less" and won't need surgery to repair the injury.

This is good news for the 45-year-old and WWE. He is an important part of the ongoing storyline between Rollins and Dominik. The Ultimate Underdog was defeated by Rollins at The Horror Show at Extreme Rules in July, setting up the one-one-one showdown between Rollins and Dominik at SummerSlam.

Dominik scored the biggest win of his young career by pinning Murphy in Sunday's tag match. He's shown tremendous poise and talent for a 23-year-old who is still new to WWE.

Being able to keep Rey around Dominik until he's able to get back in the ring will go a long way toward helping the youngster get over as a top star by the end of the feud with Rollins.

McIntyre Responds to Tyson Fury

Tyson Fury hasn't been seen on WWE television since Crown Jewel last October, but the heavyweight boxing champion appears to be teasing a bout with Drew McIntyre.

After Fury posted a video challenging McIntyre, the WWE champion offered a response on Twitter:

Before McIntyre can think about Fury, he has to get past Randy Orton at Night of Champions on September 27. The Scottish Superstar has been fantastic as WWE champion since winning the title from Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania, but things seem to be set up for him to drop it at the next pay-per-view.

Orton is coming off two straight losses on pay-per-view, including to McIntyre at SummerSlam. The way WWE booking works would seem to indicate The Viper will get his win back.

Assuming Fury's video is a tease for the future, it will be interesting to see when WWE tries to bring him back into the fold. It seems unlikely there will be another show in Saudi Arabia until next year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

A Fury-McIntyre match would be big enough to put on WrestleMania, but having one of the company's top stars lose to an outsider doesn't seem like it would do anyone any favors.

As long as WWE can put together a good storyline for the match, the finish won't be as important as the buildup since it would be a money-drawing fight between two giants.

Eric Young Talks Vince McMahon

Eric Young is currently in his second run with Impact Wrestling after being released from WWE in April.

After spending four years in WWE, Young had a lot to say about Vince McMahon's inability to book him during that time.

Young discussed the WWE chairman during an appearance on the Shining Wizards Podcast (h/t Jason Ounpraseuth of Wrestling Inc):

"I've said this before, and I'm sure you guys have read it. Vince McMahon failed. He's a super genius. Wrestling exists the way it exists because of him. I live in this house and have this life because of what he's done. He's got way more wins than he has losses. I am not the first person he made a mistake on. I will not be the last. But if you have a three-hour television show, Monday Night RAW, and you can't find five minutes for me to do something, then you failed as a promoter. You failed as a booker, and trust me, nothing is written, and nothing goes on the show without his approval. It's all him."

Young has frequently been critical of McMahon, including telling The Chris Van Vliet Show in July that WWE is a "broken system" where it's "impossible to be creative."

WWE signed Young in 2016 after he spent 12 years with Total Nonstop Action (now known as Impact Wrestling). He worked in NXT as a member of SAnitY for more than one year before the group was drafted to SmackDown in April 2018.

Young and SAnitY regularly worked the blue brand for one year before he got drafted to Raw as a singles performer. The 40-year-old fell off the map after the move prior to his release.

Since everything in WWE goes through McMahon, he has to believe in someone for them to get anything resembling a push. That has led to a lot of start-and-stop pushes in recent years for many talented performers, including Young.

For whatever reason, McMahon never found a way to make Young work on the WWE roster. It doesn't seem to have hurt him, as he competed in the five-way elimination match for the Impact world title at Slammiversary in July in his return match.