NBA Insider Shams Charania Signs New Contract with The Athletic

NBA insider Shams Charania won't be a free agent after all.

Per Adam Caparell of Complex, Charania announced he has re-signed with The Athletic.

"I'm thrilled to be staying and look forward to continue growing with a company that is still so hungry and motivated," he said.

Speculation about Charania's contract began when John Ourand of the Sports Business Journal reported his deal with The Athletic and Stadium was set to expire on Aug. 31 (via SI.com):



"What makes this situation so unique is that it is possible that the 26-year old Charania could switch outlets in the middle of the NBA playoffs; the NBA Finals are slated to start Sept. 30. Typically August is a slow month on the NBA calendar. Not this year. The Chicago-based Charania could decide to re-up with The Athletic or Stadium, both of which had made moves to keep him."

The 26-year-old has established himself as one of the best NBA insiders.

Even before Charania graduated from Loyola of Chicago, Adrian Wojnarowski called the Chicago native "the best young reporter in [the] business" in January 2014 after breaking the news that Luol Deng was being traded from the Chicago Bulls to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

In August 2018, Charania left Yahoo Sports to join The Athletic and Stadium.