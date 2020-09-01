NBA Exec: Heat Could Land Giannis in 2021 Free Agency If MIA Eliminates Bucks

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

The Miami Heat took a 1-0 advantage over the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference semifinals, a series that could have a significant impact on Giannis Antetokounmpo's future.

A front office executive predicted if the Bucks lose to Miami in the playoffs, Giannis could sign with the Heat as a free agent in 2021, per Sam Amick of The Athletic.

Amick noted that an early exit for the No. 1 seed would confirm Milwaukee is a "regular-season-only kind of team."

The Bucks have had the best record in the NBA in each of the past two seasons, but last year's run ended with a loss to the Toronto Raptors in the Eastern Conference Finals.

Falling short of the NBA finals with a potential two-time league MVP could be classed as a failure.

Meanwhile, Miami has been targeting Giannis for years and has kept its finances in check to keep the possibility alive.

"Everything they've done, any call that goes through them, it starts with, 'How does this affect 2021?'" a general manager told Sean Deveney of Heavy.com in February 2020. "They want to be able to make that good pitch, with Jimmy Butler and Spo (coach Erik Spoelstra) and Pat Riley, that's important to them. And it starts with Giannis."

Jimmy Butler and 2019 second-round pick KZ Okpala are the only Heat players with guaranteed salaries beyond 2020-21, providing the team with plenty of flexibility.

Of course, the second-round series is just one game old. The Bucks also trailed 1-0 in the first round to the Orlando Magic before going on a four-game run to advance, so fans shouldn't panic just yet.