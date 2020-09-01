Sports Radio Host Nate Lucas Taken off Air After Offensive Kamala Harris Comment

Michael Ainsworth/Associated Press

Nate Lucas, a Missouri sports radio host, has been taken off the air following comments he made about Democratic vice-presidential candidate Kamala Harris.

Per Harrison Keegan of the Springfield News-Leader, multiple people said Lucas used an "offensive sexist slur" about Harris on his show on Aug. 29.

Tom Ladd, the radio station's operations manager, said Lucas will be off the air all week.

"While we'd like to say more about the situation right now, it would probably be better if we leave it at that for the time being," Ladd said on air, via Keegan.

Keegan added that Lucas also made "hypercritical" comments about members of Missouri State's football team for "planning to march through campus in an effort to raise awareness of racial injustice" during the same show in which he made the comment about Harris.

Lucas has hosted The Nate Lucas Show since July 2020. He previously worked as a contributor for 590 The Fan in St. Louis.