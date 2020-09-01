Sean Taylor, Joe Gibbs Honored by Washington NFL Team with Renamed Roads

KEVIN WOLF/Associated Press

The Washington Football Team announced Tuesday that streets surrounding the team's facilities will be renamed in honor of Hall of Fame head coach Joe Gibbs and standout safety Sean Taylor.

Prior to the team's season-opening game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sept. 13, the street in front of FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland, will be officially Sean Taylor Road and the street leading to Inova Sports Performance Center in Ashburn, Virginia, will be called Coach Gibbs Drive.

Team owner Dan Snyder released a statement about the changes:

"As we look forward and build a modern identity that everyone can be proud of, it's imperative that we revere tremendous individuals who have had a positive influence on the franchise and our fan base. There are no two people more deserving than Sean Taylor and Joe Gibbs.

"The renaming of these streets along with all of the changes being made to our stadium are just part of our long-term goal of improving every element of the Washington Football Team, both off and on the field."

Gibbs commented on his selection:

"It is an amazing honor to have the organization's mailing address carry my name. My time with the team was marked by the strength and courage of our players and assistant coaches, both of whom deserve so much of the credit for the franchise winning three Super Bowl titles. Each of those winning seasons started with the preparation and dedication of practices and workouts at our training facility in the off-season. I had total support from Dan during my four years and I want to thank Dan and Tanya for their friendship to Pat and me.

"The organization has made several positive steps recently to include the additions of Jason Wright as president and Julie Donaldson as senior vice president of media and content that will strengthen the team and support of Coach Rivera. Ron has already gained the respect from the players and all of us Washington fans."

Gibbs guided the franchise to three titles during his initial 12-year tenure with the team from 1981 through 1992. He returned for a second four-year stint in 2004, earning two playoff berths.

Taylor established himself as one of the NFL's top safeties across three-plus seasons with Washington before being killed in November 2007 by an intruder in his home.

Both Gibbs and Taylor are members of the team's Ring of Fame.