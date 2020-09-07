Unlikeliest Playoff Stars of the Last Decade

2 of 5

Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

After the Miami Heat essentially cleared their books to add LeBron James and Chris Bosh to Dwyane Wade in 2010, they used up most of their remaining flexibility to sign Mike Miller to a five-year deal.

He was coming off a 2009-10 campaign in which he averaged 10.9 points and shot 48.0 percent from three. His ability to space the floor seemed perfect for a team that featured James and Wade.

"From the first moment that we met Mike on July 1, it seemed like it would be a match made in heaven," Pat Riley said at the time. "We consider him to be the finest perimeter shooter in the NBA."

Thanks in large part to injuries, Miller's role in Miami proved to be smaller than expected. He only played three of those five years in a Heat jersey. And over the first two seasons, he averaged just 5.8 points.

In the 2012 postseason, his role seemed to be diminished even further. Over the first 22 games, he averaged 15.7 minutes and 4.4 points.

"How dogged was he, you ask? Well, 1970s-era Johnny Carson crowd, he played 80 out of a possible 148 regular-season games over the last two years, and he probably should have played in about half as many," Kelly Dwyer wrote for Yahoo. "Dude shot five free throws in the regular season this year. Five. He was, even in his career-defining moment in Thursday's Game 5, almost painful to watch as he worked his way up and down the court."

In that closeout game of the Finals against the Oklahoma City Thunder, Miller erupted for 23 points on 7-of-11 shooting (including 7-of-8 from three).

He may not have been moving anywhere near as smoothly as he did as a member of the Orlando Magic or Memphis Grizzlies in his earlier years, but the release on his jumper looked as pure as ever.

Even with years of wear and tear on his 6'8" frame, Miller managed to leave an imprint on LeBron's first title team.