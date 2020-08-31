Giannis Antetokounmpo Rookie Patch Autograph Card Could Sell for $2M at Auction

Ashley Landis/Associated Press

If Giannis Antetokounmpo wants to purchase one of his rookie cards about to hit the market, the Milwaukee Bucks star might have to pony up roughly a tenth of his $25.8 million salary for this season.

Goldin Auctions is selling an Antetokounmpo card from the 2013-14 Panini National Treasures set. Not only does the card feature the reigning NBA MVP's autograph, but it also features the NBA logo patch from a jersey he wore.

TMZ Sports reported bidding could reach as much as $2 million for the one-of-a-kind insert.

In July, a 2003-04 Upper Deck LeBron James rookie card went for just over $1.8 million at auction, setting the record for the most expensive basketball card. As with the Giannis rookie card, that card included LeBron's autograph and a piece of his game-used jersey.

In a B/R Mag piece, DeMarco Williams explained how the basketball card market has exploded in recent months. The effect is evident from the potential price tag for Giannis' autograph relic card.