Giannis Antetokounmpo Rookie Patch Autograph Card Could Sell for $2M at Auction

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistAugust 31, 2020

Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo drives up court during the second half of an NBA basketball first round playoff game against the Orlando Magic Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis, Pool)
Ashley Landis/Associated Press

If Giannis Antetokounmpo wants to purchase one of his rookie cards about to hit the market, the Milwaukee Bucks star might have to pony up roughly a tenth of his $25.8 million salary for this season.

Goldin Auctions is selling an Antetokounmpo card from the 2013-14 Panini National Treasures set. Not only does the card feature the reigning NBA MVP's autograph, but it also features the NBA logo patch from a jersey he wore.

TMZ Sports reported bidding could reach as much as $2 million for the one-of-a-kind insert.

In July, a 2003-04 Upper Deck LeBron James rookie card went for just over $1.8 million at auction, setting the record for the most expensive basketball card. As with the Giannis rookie card, that card included LeBron's autograph and a piece of his game-used jersey.

In a B/R Mag piece, DeMarco Williams explained how the basketball card market has exploded in recent months. The effect is evident from the potential price tag for Giannis' autograph relic card.

Video Play Button
Videos you might like