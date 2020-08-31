Cubs Trade for Tigers' Cameron Maybin Ahead of 2020 Deadline

Paul Sancya/Associated Press

The Chicago Cubs have bolstered their outfield depth as they look to parlay their National League Central lead into a division title.

The Cubs acquired veteran outfielder Cameron Maybin from the Detroit Tigers in exchange for shortstop prospect Zach Short back in return.

The Cubs have a number of quality outfielders, so it is difficult to envision Maybin receives serious playing time down the stretch.

He won't see much action ahead of Kyle Schwarber, Jason Heyward and Ian Happ, and Kris Bryant and Steven Souza Jr. are both capable of playing the outfield when they return from injuries. Chicago has also traded for slugger Jose Martinez, so the designated hitter spot may not be available often either.

If anything, Maybin could take some playing time away from struggling reserve Albert Almora.

Maybin is a journeyman who has played for the Tigers, Florida/Miami Marlins, San Diego Padres, Atlanta Braves, Los Angeles Angels, Houston Astros, Seattle Mariners and New York Yankees.

He has never been known for his power—his 11 home runs last year for the Yankees were a career high—and is slashing .244/.311/.415 with one home run and two RBI this season.

Maybin could provide some speed for the Cubs when they are looking for pinch runners late in games; he posted 33 stolen bases in 2017.

As for Short, MLB.com ranked him as the 21st-best prospect in the Chicago system heading into the 2020 season.