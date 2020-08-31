Lynn: Chargers Aren't Inquiring About Earl Thomas After Derwin James Injury

Jae C. Hong/Associated Press

Los Angeles Chargers coach Anthony Lynn says the team will not consider signing Earl Thomas after safety Derwin James' knee injury.

"Since you guys are constantly telling me how stacked my secondary is, why the hell would I be looking anywhere else?" Lynn told reporters in response to questions about Thomas.

James went down with a right knee injury in Sunday's practice, and no timetable has been set for his return. The 2018 All-Pro was expected to be the star of Lynn's "stacked" secondary.

