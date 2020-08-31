Damian Lillard Announces He, Fiancee Kay'La Hanson Are Expecting Twins

Kim Klement/Associated Press

Damian Lillard and his fiancee, Kay'La Hanson, announced they are expecting twins in an Instagram post Monday:

"I'm a DADDY DADDY now... happy for another boy but this girl gone hit different," Lillard wrote in the caption.



"Secrets Out! Baby Damian is getting two more siblings! Can't wait to meet you guys!" Hanson wrote on her Instagram post.

Lillard and Hanson have one son, Damian Lillard Jr., who was born in 2018. The couple has been together since their college days at Weber State.