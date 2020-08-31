Roman Reigns Is a Heel, Keith Lee Is a Star, More WWE Payback 2020 Hot Takes

1 of 4

If you are one of those know-it-all types on Twitter insisting that there is no proof that Roman Reigns is turning heel despite his taunts at SummerSlam and his alliance with Paul Heyman on Friday's SmackDown, you probably haven't gotten around to watching Sunday's Payback pay-per-view.

Reigns, in classic heel fashion, waited until The Fiend and Braun Strowman had beaten the hell out of each other before conveniently making his entrance and signing the contract for his championship opportunity. From there, he battered the hell out of both men, barely breaking a sweat before capturing the Universal Championship and reclaiming his place atop the WWE mountain.

This time, 100 percent unabashedly heel.

And it is about damn time.

Reigns' biggest critics have begged for The Big Dog to undergo a heel turn for years. There was no better time to do execute the turn than back in 2017 following his retirement of The Undertaker (or so we thought) at WrestleMania 33, but WWE pushed forward with him in a role that really had outlived its effectiveness.

Now, back on TV after opting to sit out five months amid concerns over both his health and the well-being of his newborn twins, WWE found itself with yet another opportunity to execute the turn. This time, the company jumped at it.

Predictably so, Reigns is suddenly the hottest thing in pro wrestling.

Time will tell if WWE does right by him and avoids the booking potholes it so frequently loses itself in, but for the time being, the company can print as much money as it wants on the back of a guy who has been its face, albeit in a different role, for the better part of the last decade.