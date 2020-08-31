Predictions for WWE Raw, SmackDown and AEW Dynamite for Week of August 31

0 of 5

Credit: WWE.com

On the heels of a Payback pay-per-view that saw Roman Reigns regain the Universal Championship in controversial fashion and Keith Lee announce his arrival in as impressive fashion as possible, those two Superstars figure to play key roles in this week's Raw and SmackDown.

But they are not the only ones.

What does the week to come in WWE television hold for the newly reunited Riott Squad and former NXT Champion Finn Balor, who has the opportunity to regain the title that made him a star in the states?

Over on All Elite Wrestling, Jon Moxley has the opportunity to beat up MJF's lawyer ahead of an All Out title defense against the young star, but will the silver-tongued prodigy have the last laugh against the current world champion by the time this week's Dynamite wraps up.

Dive deeper into those topics with these predictions for the week's worth of wrestling to come.