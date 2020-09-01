The Biggest Winners and Losers from NFL Training Camps

0 of 8

Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

NFL training camps are wrapping up, and the start of the regular season is less than two weeks away, making this a perfect time to look back at some of the biggest winners and losers of training camp.

Some players have burst onto the scene or pushed themselves to the edge of a starting gig. Others have slid down depth charts, struggled to meet expectations or otherwise fallen into less-than-ideal situations. Simply put, training camp has not been equally kind to everyone.

Which players have fared the best and worst in camp this season? Let's take a look.