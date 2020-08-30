Big E Defeats Sheamus at WWE Payback 2020 as Singles Push Continues

Credit: WWE.com

Big E picked up a massive win as he looks to continue establishing himself as a singles star. The New Day member defeated Sheamus at Payback on Sunday.

Sheamus was lining up for the Brogue Kick before Big E countered the attempted finisher into a powerbomb. From there, he connected with the Big Ending.

Xavier Woods' Achilles injury had left The New Day with two active members since October. Then Kofi Kingston said on the July 24 edition of SmackDown that he'd be out for at least six weeks. Kingston told Big E this would be his chance to break out on his own for a bit.

Big E was the second-ever NXT champion, but he had a largely nondescript run on the main roster prior to aligning with Woods and Kingston.

And while The New Day has established itself as a great faction, Kingston is the only one of the group who has enjoyed individual success.

Big E's singles push is long overdue. He has the look, charisma and in-ring ability to become not only a world champion but also one of the faces of WWE. Kingston's WWE Championship reign also shows that any momentum Big E gains doesn't have to come at the cost of The New Day.

His triumph at Payback is likely the first of many to come.