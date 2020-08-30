Luka Doncic Rips Marcus Morris for 'Terrible Foul' That Led to Game 6 Ejection

Ashley Landis/Associated Press

The tension between Marcus Morris Sr. and Luka Doncic was a storyline throughout the first-round series between the Los Angeles Clippers and Dallas Mavericks.

Doncic was not pleased it was under the spotlight again in Sunday's Game 6 when Morris was ejected in the first quarter after being issued a flagrant-2 for a hard foul on the Mavericks star above the shoulders.

"Terrible foul," Doncic told reporters after his team's 111-97 loss. "Two games in a row he did something like that. I really hoped the first one wasn't on purpose but looking back at the foul this game, you know what I think. I don't want to deal with that kind of player."

The tension started in Game 1 when Morris grabbed and jawed at Doncic while the Mavericks were winning and seemingly on the brink of taking control of the early part of the series as underdogs.

Kristaps Porzingis came over to protect his teammate and was ejected following a second technical foul. The Clippers came back to win the game without the big man on the floor.

It didn't stop there as Morris jogged toward Doncic and stepped on the back of his left foot in Game 5. That Doncic was playing with a sprained ankle led to questions about whether it was on purpose, and his comments following Sunday's contest suggested he believed it was intentional.

Morris said otherwise when he tweeted the following: "I play this game with a level of respect for myself and other players. To think I would try to injure somebody is crazy to me. 10 years going against the best. I stand on morals and hard work. I compete and leave it out there every game."

Morris' actions didn't stop Doncic from dominating throughout the series with a buzzer-beating three-pointer to cap a 43-point triple-double in Game 4 and impressive play against a formidable opponent even while Porzingis was sidelined with injury.

Doncic even became the first player to average 30 points, eight assists and eight rebounds in his first postseason:

It ultimately wasn't enough against Kawhi Leonard as the reigning NBA Finals MVP took over in the fourth quarter Sunday on his way to 33 points, 14 rebounds, seven assists and five steals.