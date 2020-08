Best, Worst and Ridiculous Booking Decisions from WWE Payback 2020 Results

1 of 4

The pre-show featured a tag team match between The IIconics and the recently reunited Liv Morgan and Ruby Riott.

The result saw Morgan and Riott score the win. That was the right call, but the way the story was told in this match is the problem.

At one point, Billie Kay knocked Morgan off of the apron while her back was turned and tried to claim it was Riott who hit her. For some reason, Morgan believed her.

Yes, we all know The Riott Squad has a complicated history, but are we really supposed to believe Morgan would take the word of a known heel over that of her partner for even a second?

This was designed to be a moment where Morgan finally accepts that Riott won't turn on her again, but instead, it just made Morgan look gullible.