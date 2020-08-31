Best, Worst and Ridiculous Booking Decisions from WWE Payback 2020 Results

Best, Worst and Ridiculous Booking Decisions from WWE Payback 2020 ResultsAugust 31, 2020
- Liv Morgan and Ruby Riott defeated The IIconics.
- Bobby Lashley won the U.S. title from Apollo Crews.
- Big E defeated Sheamus.
- Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax won the women's tag titles from The Golden Role Models.
- Matt Riddle defeated King Corbin.
- Keith Lee defeated Randy Orton.
- The Mysterios defeated Seth Rollins and Murphy
- Roman Reigns won the Universal Championship by beating Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman.
WWE usually puts about a month between pay-per-views, but when it comes to SummerSlam and Payback, the company only waited one week.
This led to a lot of fans being uninterested in the event, and WWE booking several rematches from the past two weeks did nothing to help.
Let's take a look at some of the best, worst and most ridiculous booking decisions from Sunday's show.
Ridiculous: Liv Morgan Believing Billie Kay for a Second
The pre-show featured a tag team match between The IIconics and the recently reunited Liv Morgan and Ruby Riott.
The result saw Morgan and Riott score the win. That was the right call, but the way the story was told in this match is the problem.
At one point, Billie Kay knocked Morgan off of the apron while her back was turned and tried to claim it was Riott who hit her. For some reason, Morgan believed her.
Yes, we all know The Riott Squad has a complicated history, but are we really supposed to believe Morgan would take the word of a known heel over that of her partner for even a second?
This was designed to be a moment where Morgan finally accepts that Riott won't turn on her again, but instead, it just made Morgan look gullible.
Worst: Apollo Crews Lost the U.S. Title
Ever since Apollo Crews won the United States Championship on May 25, he has been on a roll. He has successfully defended the belt against multiple competent opponents, but on Sunday, he lost the title to Bobby Lashley.
The All Mighty winning the belt not only means he will be out of the hunt for the WWE title in the near future, but it brings Crews' run to an end.
For the first couple of years, Crews was completely wasted on WWE television. When he finally started getting a proper push at the end of 2019, the WWE Universe got behind him right away.
Losing the title doesn't have to mean his push is over, but unless the plan is to play hot potato with the belt, Lashley is going to hold on to it for quite some time.
This is good for The Hurt Business, but it's hard to imagine he will get as much out of holding the U.S. title as Crews would have with a longer reign.
Best: Big E Wins
Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods being out with separate injuries has given Big E his first chance at a solo run in six years. He is taking this opportunity and running with it.
He has been awesome on the mic and in the ring, and on Sunday, he picked up another victory over Sheamus in a physical and competitive match.
He has long been one of the most entertaining people on the entire roster. Big E deserves a real opportunity at individual success, and wins like this are a great start.
It wouldn't be surprising to see him thrust into the chase for the U.S. or WWE title in the near future if he continues to put on impressive performances like he did at Payback.
Best: Shayna Baszler Taps out Bayley and Sasha Banks
Shayna Baszler was the most dominant NXT women's champion in history, but after losing at WrestleMania, she has been struggling to find her place on Raw.
She finally found it on Sunday when she and Nia Jax won the Women's Tag Team Championships from Bayley and Sasha Banks in a match that surprised a lot of people.
Not only did Jax and Baszler work well together, but The Queen of Spades won the match by making both champions tap out at the same time.
This is the most dangerous Baszler has looked in months, and it was an awesome way to have her win the bout and establish herself as somebody to watch.
Being an odd-couple tag team with Jax should be fun to watch as long as they can continue the same dynamic they have established without it feeling repetitive.