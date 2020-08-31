Best, Worst and Ridiculous Booking Decisions from WWE Payback 2020 Results

0 of 4

Credit: WWE.com

WWE usually puts about a month between pay-per-views, but when it comes to SummerSlam and Payback, the company only waited one week.

This led to a lot of fans being uninterested in the event, and WWE booking several rematches from the past two weeks did nothing to help.

Here is a quick rundown of the results from Payback:

Liv Morgan and Ruby Riott defeated The IIconics.

Bobby Lashley won the U.S. title from Apollo Crews.

Big E defeated Sheamus.

Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax won the women's tag titles from The Golden Role Models.

Matt Riddle defeated King Corbin.

Keith Lee defeated Randy Orton.

The Mysterios defeated Seth Rollins and Murphy

Roman Reigns won the Universal Championship by beating Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman.

Let's take a look at some of the best, worst and most ridiculous booking decisions from Sunday's show.