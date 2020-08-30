Report: LSU's Ja'Marr Chase Will Opt-Out of 2020 Season, Prepare for NFL Draft

Gerald Herbert/Associated Press

The defending national champions are going to be without one of their offensive superstars in 2020.

According to CBS Sports' Dennis Dodd, wideout Ja'Marr Chase is opting out of the 2020 season to focus on his future NFL career, with an announcement expected Monday.

"It's 100 percent happening," a source told Dodd.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.