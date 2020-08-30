WWE Payback 2020 Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights

WWE Payback 2020 Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and HighlightsAugust 30, 2020
For the second time in as many weeks, WWE presented a major pay-per-view, a follow-up to its SummerSlam spectacular called Payback.
Headlined by a titanic clash for the Universal Championship, and on the heels of a jaw-dropping end to SmackDown in which Roman Reigns revealed his allegiance with Paul Heyman, there were plenty of reasons to be intrigued by the event.
Did it answer the burning questions? Was a new champion crowned in the night's main event?
What did the outcomes mean for the Superstars involved as WWE heads into the final stretch of 2020?
Find out now with this recap of the August 30 extravaganza.
Match Card
- No Holds Barred Triple Threat match for the Universal Championship: Braun Strowman vs. "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt vs. Roman Reigns
- WWE Women's Tag Team Championships: Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler vs. Bayley and Sasha Banks
- Keith Lee vs. Randy Orton
- United States Championship: Apollo Crews vs. Bobby Lashley
- Rey and Dominik Mysterio vs. Seth Rollins and Murphy
- Matt Riddle vs. King Corbin
- Big E vs. Sheamus
- Kickoff Show: Ruby Riott and Liv Morgan vs. The IIconics
Kickoff Show: The Riott Squad vs. The IIconics
A month of feuding culminated in the first night’s match, a Kickoff Show contest pitting The IIconics’ Billie Kay and Peyton Royce against the recently reunited Ruby Riott and Liv Morgan.
Kay sent Riott into Morgan’s knees and momentarily seized control of the match. Riott and Morgan teased dissension, allowing Kay to deliver her Shades of Kay kick to the former. The heels grounded Riott and worked her over, targeting the midsection while taunting Morgan.
At one point, Morgan was knocked off the apron by the heels, who immediately blamed Riott for bumping her. A torn, distraught Morgan wrestled with the idea for a bit while Kay and Royce shrieked at her. Riott delivered a step-up enzuigiri and finally made the tag to Morgan.
Liv exploded into the match, taking the fight to her opponents. A double-stomp spot on Royce appeared to have injured the Aussie, who audibly voiced her pain. Still, she partnered with Kay to deliver the Deja Vu...only for Morgan to break up the fall.
The Riott Squad uncorked their own double-team finisher, delivering a Codebreaker/Riott Kick combo to Kay for the win.
Result
Riott and Morgan defeated The IIconics
Grade
C
Analysis
The match was rarely pretty and featured its fair share of disjointed spots, but it was never about having a show-stealer. This was more about putting over the recovering relationship between Riott and Morgan and in that regard, it worked.
No matter what Kay and Royce did to try and create a schism, they endured and picked up the win.
With Bayley and Sasha Banks figuring to lose the women’s tag titles later in the show, could the reunited Riott Squad battle for the gold sooner than later?
United States Championship Match: Apollo Crews vs. Bobby Lashley
The United States Championship Match kicked off the main portion of Sunday’s show as Apollo Crews defended against the CEO of The Hurt Business, “The All Mighty” Bobby Lashley.
With MVP and Shelton Benjamin watching from ringside, champion and challenger engaged in some back-and-forth chain wrestling to start before Lashley turned to his power advantage. Crews answered with speed and agility, delivering a moonsault from the apron that wiped the challenger out on the floor.
Lashley regained control until an enzuigiri stunned him. Crews followed with a crossbody and a spinebuster. A standing moonsault earned Crews a near-fall as Lashley displayed more fight left in him. Crews momentarily gorilla pressed Lashley before unloading two impressive German suplexes. A frog splash followed but Lashley still kicked out.
The All Mighty created separation with a big spinebuster, then applied the Full Nelson for the win and title.
After the match, Crews attacked from behind but was cleared out by the heels. “I’m getting that title back!” he exclaimed as he made his way up the ramp.
Result
Lashley defeated Crews to win the title
Grade
C+
Analysis
The match was solidly paced, featured some great power work from both men and was one of Crews’ best performances to date. There will be plenty who argue that Crews should not have lost the title so quickly, just as management is building his star, but such an outcome puts him in the position to chase the title and get more over with fans.
The post-match attack was questionable because it made him look almost cowardly as he jumped the new champion, then fleed when attacked by the heels, but that is a creative misstep that can easily be fixed.
Hopefully, this is not the end of Crews’ push because he is a performer who was gaining more confidence with every passing week. Lashley, while impressive and a name in the industry, is on the back-end of his career. He should be utilized to help put Crews over and if the closing moments of the segment are any indication, that appears to be the direction things are heading.