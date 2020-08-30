WWE Payback 2020 Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights

2 of 3

Credit: WWE.com

A month of feuding culminated in the first night’s match, a Kickoff Show contest pitting The IIconics’ Billie Kay and Peyton Royce against the recently reunited Ruby Riott and Liv Morgan.

Kay sent Riott into Morgan’s knees and momentarily seized control of the match. Riott and Morgan teased dissension, allowing Kay to deliver her Shades of Kay kick to the former. The heels grounded Riott and worked her over, targeting the midsection while taunting Morgan.

At one point, Morgan was knocked off the apron by the heels, who immediately blamed Riott for bumping her. A torn, distraught Morgan wrestled with the idea for a bit while Kay and Royce shrieked at her. Riott delivered a step-up enzuigiri and finally made the tag to Morgan.

Liv exploded into the match, taking the fight to her opponents. A double-stomp spot on Royce appeared to have injured the Aussie, who audibly voiced her pain. Still, she partnered with Kay to deliver the Deja Vu...only for Morgan to break up the fall.

The Riott Squad uncorked their own double-team finisher, delivering a Codebreaker/Riott Kick combo to Kay for the win.

Result

Riott and Morgan defeated The IIconics

Grade

C

Analysis

The match was rarely pretty and featured its fair share of disjointed spots, but it was never about having a show-stealer. This was more about putting over the recovering relationship between Riott and Morgan and in that regard, it worked.

No matter what Kay and Royce did to try and create a schism, they endured and picked up the win.

With Bayley and Sasha Banks figuring to lose the women’s tag titles later in the show, could the reunited Riott Squad battle for the gold sooner than later?