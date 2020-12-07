Report: Lance Lynn Traded to White Sox from Rangers for Dane Dunning, More

Tony Gutierrez/Associated Press

The Texas Rangers have reportedly traded starter Lance Lynn to the Chicago White Sox.

ESPN's Jeff Passan reported the news Monday, noting pitcher Dane Dunning and a prospect will go to the Rangers in return. According to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, left-handed pitcher Avery Weems—a sixth-round pick in 2019—will be heading to Texas in the deal.

Passan also reported Chicago "also had been discussing a Sonny Gray deal with the [Cincinnati] Reds but pivoted toward Lynn."

According to Joel Sherman of the New York Post, the New York Yankees were not involved in the Lynn sweepstakes.

Lynn was one of the few bright spots for an underachieving Rangers team (22-38), making him one of the hottest trade targets on the market ahead of the August 31 deadline. Texas held onto him anyway. In 13 starts last season, Lynn posted a 3.32 ERA and 1.06 WHIP with 89 strikeouts in 84 innings pitched.



The 33-year-old is under contract for one more year and is slated to earn $9.3 million next season, making him an attractive front-line option for any contender needing starting depth.

Given the Rangers' farm system is ranked No. 21 in baseball by MLB Pipeline, using Lynn to help restock their minor leagues became another justifying factor in seeking a trade.

Lynn's postseason experience makes him a worthwhile addition for the White Sox. The 2011 World Series winner has a 4.80 ERA over 54.1 innings pitched in the playoffs. During that stretch, he struck out 52, walked 28 and gave up six home runs.

The trade takes one of the top players available off the market and gives Chicago a stronger postseason case heading into the 2021 campaign.