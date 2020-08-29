Bucks' Giannis Discusses Emotions After Phone Call with Jacob Blake's Father

Ashley Landis/Associated Press

The Milwaukee Bucks had a phone call with the father of Jacob Blake, the 29-year-old Black man police shot seven times in the back in Kenosha, Wisconsin, last Sunday.

Bucks forward and reigning NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo discussed with reporters the team's conversation with Jacob Blake Sr. after his team's 118-104 win over the Orlando Magic on Saturday:

The Bucks decided against taking the court for Game 5 of their first-round playoff series against the Magic, which was previously scheduled for Wednesday. The team's players explained why in a statement later that day:

The rest of the NBA followed suit, with the league taking a three-day postseason pause while the players discussed whether to continue the season. Postponement and protests also occurred in MLB, the WNBA, the NHL and MLS as well.

The Bucks also sent a jersey with signatures from everyone in the organization to Blake.

"They reached out to my son, sent him a jersey that was signed by the whole organization ... that made him smile," Blake Sr. told Alisyn Camerota on CNN's New Day (h/t TMZ Sports).

Milwaukee's win over the Magic Saturday sealed the team's 4-1 first-round series win. The Bucks will now face the Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference Semifinals.