Joe Mixon Won't Play for Bengals vs. Browns Because of Foot Injury

Kirk Irwin/Associated Press

Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon will not play in Sunday's game against the Cleveland Browns, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The Bengals listed Mixon as a non-participant in practice both Wednesday and Thursday because of a foot injury he suffered last week against the Indianapolis Colts.

Mixon, 24, has rushed for 428 yards and three touchdowns on 119 carries while catching 21 passes for 138 yards and one touchdown in 2020.

The ex-Oklahoma Sooner gained 2,888 yards from scrimmage and scored 17 touchdowns over his past two full seasons. The fourth-year pro rushed for 4.5 yards per carry during that span and added 78 receptions, which led to 583 receiving yards and four scores.

Without Mixon, the Bengals should turn toward Giovani Bernard to handle the bulk of the running back work.

Bernard, 28, is in the midst of his eighth NFL season. The lifelong Bengal has emerged as a dependable pass-catching option out of the backfield, snagging 42 receptions for 359 yards per season on average during his NFL career. He's also rushed for a season average of 4.1 yards per carry.

Bernard was more prominently featured in the Bengals' offense from 2013-2015, when he amassed an average of 213 touches per season. But he's been utilized less frequently in recent years with the team turning to Mixon as its bell-cow back.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

So far this season as Mixon's primary backup, Bernard has carried 12 times for 44 yards and one touchdown and made 16 receptions for 115 yards.

Losing Mixon might be a tough blow for the rebuilding Bengals, but the passing attack led by quarterback Joe Burrow and wide receivers Tyler Boyd, Tee Higgins and A.J. Green should carry more responsibility against the AFC North rival Browns this week.