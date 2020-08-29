James Harden, Rockets Dominate Chris Paul, Thunder in 114-80 Game 5 Win

Ashley Landis/Associated Press

The Houston Rockets took a 3-2 lead in their best-of-seven first-round series against the Oklahoma City Thunder with a 114-80 win Saturday at ESPN's Wide World of Sports Complex near Orlando, Florida.

A low-scoring first half ended with the Rockets up 48-45, but Houston exploded in the third for 37 points and took an 85-63 lead into the fourth.

The Thunder couldn't mount a comeback, and both benches cleared early.

The Rockets welcomed back Russell Westbrook, who missed the first four playoff games with a quad injury. He played 23 minutes and posted seven points, seven assists and six rebounds.

The Thunder and Rockets were initially scheduled to play Game 5 on Wednesday before a player-guided protest against social injustice and systemic racism led to a three-day NBA postseason pause. Games resumed Saturday.

Notable Performances

Thunder G Dennis Schroder: 19 points

Thunder PG Chris Paul: 16 points, 6 rebounds, 3 assists

Thunder C Steven Adams: 12 points, 14 rebounds

Rockets G James Harden: 31 points, 5 assists, 2 rebounds

Rockets F Robert Covington: 22 points, 7 rebounds, 3 steals

Rockets G Russell Westbrook: 7 points, 7 assists, 6 rebounds

What's Next?

The Thunder and Rockets will play Game 6 on Monday at 6:30 p.m. ET.

