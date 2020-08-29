James Harden, Rockets Dominate Chris Paul, Thunder in 114-80 Game 5 Win

Houston Rockets' James Harden (13) shoots as Oklahoma City Thunder's Luguentz Dort (5) and Steven Adams (12) defend during the second half of an NBA basketball first round playoff game Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Ashley Landis/Associated Press

The Houston Rockets took a 3-2 lead in their best-of-seven first-round series against the Oklahoma City Thunder with a 114-80 win Saturday at ESPN's Wide World of Sports Complex near Orlando, Florida.

A low-scoring first half ended with the Rockets up 48-45, but Houston exploded in the third for 37 points and took an 85-63 lead into the fourth.

The Thunder couldn't mount a comeback, and both benches cleared early.

The Rockets welcomed back Russell Westbrook, who missed the first four playoff games with a quad injury. He played 23 minutes and posted seven points, seven assists and six rebounds.

The Thunder and Rockets were initially scheduled to play Game 5 on Wednesday before a player-guided protest against social injustice and systemic racism led to a three-day NBA postseason pause. Games resumed Saturday.

      

Notable Performances

Thunder G Dennis Schroder: 19 points

Thunder PG Chris Paul: 16 points, 6 rebounds, 3 assists

Thunder C Steven Adams: 12 points, 14 rebounds

Rockets G James Harden: 31 points, 5 assists, 2 rebounds

Rockets F Robert Covington: 22 points, 7 rebounds, 3 steals

Rockets G Russell Westbrook: 7 points, 7 assists, 6 rebounds

     

What's Next?

The Thunder and Rockets will play Game 6 on Monday at 6:30 p.m. ET.

     

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

