Bears Won't Announce Nick Foles, Mitch Trubisky as Starting QB Before Week 1

Nam Y. Huh/Associated Press

When the Detroit Lions host the Chicago Bears in Week 1 of the 2020 NFL season on Sept. 13, they won't know who the Bears' starting quarterback is until the game begins.

According to Aaron Leming of CBS Sports, Bears head coach Matt Nagy said Saturday that the team will not publicly announce its starting quarterback before the season opener.

Incumbent starter Mitchell Trubisky and veteran Nick Foles are vying for the job in perhaps the league's most intriguing, unpredictable quarterback competition.

After going 12-4 and winning the NFC North in 2018, the Bears took a big step backward last season, as they finished 8-8 and missed the playoffs.

Offense was the biggest reason for Chicago's struggles, as the Bears ranked 29th in scoring, which squandered a defense that allowed the fourth-fewest points.

Trubisky started 15 games, going 8-7, with 3,138 passing yards, 17 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He also rushed for two scores.

The 2017 No. 2 overall pick failed to build upon a 2018 season that saw him throw a career-high 24 touchdown passes, and it prompted the Bears to bring in some competition.

When the Jacksonville Jaguars decided to go with 2019 sixth-round pick Gardner Minshew II as the starter in 2020, they dealt Foles to the Bears for a 2020 fourth-round draft pick.

Foles famously helped lead the Philadelphia Eagles to a Super Bowl win after the 2017 season and was named Super Bowl MVP, but his one year in Jacksonville didn't go well.

The 31-year-old missed time because of injury and wasn't particularly effective when he played, as he went 0-4 as a starter and threw for 736 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions.

Foles' experience and the fact that Nagy was on the Eagles' and Kansas City Chiefs' coaching staffs when the QB played for them may give him a leg up on Trubisky in the competition.

However, Trubisky is younger at 26 and has more potential, plus he is in the final year of his contract, which means the Bears may want to see as much of him as possible to determine if he has a future with the team.

Regardless of who wins the starting job, the Bears should be competitive in 2020 since they boast one of the NFL's best defenses.