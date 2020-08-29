Dolphins QB Ryan Fitzpatrick's Mother Died Saturday Morning

Seth Wenig/Associated Press

The mother of Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick died Saturday.

Head coach Brian Flores broke the news to reporters during his media session: "Fitz has tried to work through. He's always tried to practice. ... It's a tough situation. Our hearts go out to him as a team and an organization. ... There's things bigger than football."

Flores added Fitzpatrick isn't retiring or opting out, but "he can take as much time as he needs."

Per ESPN's Cameron Wolfe, Flores said the Dolphins have "contingency plans" at quarterback if Fitzpatrick's absence lasts into the regular season.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport noted Fitzpatrick recently left Miami's training camp to spend time with his mother. The 37-year-old was on the practice field Saturday morning before walking off with Flores.



Even though Flores hasn't officially named a starter, The Athletic's Josh Tolentino reported last week it is "clear" Fitzpatrick is expected to open the year as Miami's quarterback.

Fitzpatrick went 5-8 in 13 starts for the Dolphins last year.

The Dolphins open the 2020 season on Sept. 13 at Gillette Stadium against the New England Patriots.