Quick Takes on Roman Reigns Joining Paul Heyman, The Elite, Aleister Black, More

Credit: WWE.com

SummerSlam weekend was nothing short of newsworthy, and to WWE's credit, the company was able to follow it up with an equally important week of TV with Raw, SmackDown and even NXT.

Above all else, Roman Reigns has returned and is apparently aligned with Paul Heyman if the ending to SmackDown was any indication. The mere sight of the two sitting alongside each other sent shock waves throughout the WWE Universe, with fans buzzing about what it might mean for The Big Dog's character.

While it isn't clear if Reigns is supposed to be a full-fledged bad guy or not (though it does look likely), Aleister Black's heel turn on Monday's Raw was far more concrete. He laid out fan favorite Kevin Owens with the Black Mass to literally kick off what should be an excellent program between the two.

Adam Page's dismissal from The Elite, courtesy of The Young Bucks, was also set in stone during All Elite Wrestling Dynamite on Thursday night. It's been teased on countless occasions, but now that Hangman is officially out of the faction, that should pave the way for him to lose the AEW World Tag Team Championship at All Out and branch out on his own.

The dissension within The Elite is reaching a boiling point and is about to produce some must-see TV for AEW in the coming weeks. Page's future beyond the group will be discussed in this edition of Quick Takes along with Heyman recruiting Reigns into his ranks, Rey and Dominik Mysterio eventually capturing tag team title gold, who the next NXT champion will be and more.