WWE SmackDown Ratings Up with Roman Reigns, The Fiend and Payback PPV Hype

Friday night's episode of WWE SmackDown featuring Roman Reigns' shocking move to align with Paul Heyman saw its viewership increase slightly compared to last week's overnight ratings.

According to Showbuzz Daily, SmackDown averaged 2.181 million viewers during its two-hour broadcast on Fox, while last week's show did 2.168 million viewers in the overnight ratings. Friday's SmackDown also topped the night in the 18- to 49-year-old demographic with a 0.6 rating.

SmackDown featured fallout from last Sunday's SummerSlam pay-per-view and served as the go-home show for the Payback pay-per-view this coming Sunday.

There were several newsworthy moments, but none moved the needle more than Heyman's appearance alongside Reigns in the closing segment as The Big Dog signed the contract for his Triple Threat Universal Championship match against "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman at Payback.

