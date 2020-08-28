Tom Brady Jabs Colts over Fake Crowd Noise at Buccaneers Practice

Tom Strattman/Associated Press

Tom Brady might not play for the New England Patriots anymore and his new team might not even be in the AFC, but that doesn't mean his rivalry with the Indianapolis Colts has ended.

While discussing the artificial crowd noise used during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' practice on Friday, Brady couldn't pass up an opportunity to take a shot at his longtime foes.

"I thought it was one of the Colts' old tapes from when they used to pump all that sound in at the RCA Dome," Brady joked to reporters. "I was telling coach Clyde [Christensen] he must have pulled that one out of his basement for today's practice."

Christensen, now the Bucs' quarterbacks coach, was a member of the Indianapolis coaching staff from 2002-15. While it was never proved that the Colts pumped in crowd noise at the RCA Dome, where the team played from 1984-2007, the theory was popular enough that it's been mentioned by numerous opponents.

Brady has referenced it in past conversations with retired Colts legend Peyton Manning, most recently during Peyton's Places on ESPN+ last season.

With a former Indy coach in Tampa, it was too good of an opportunity for another dig.