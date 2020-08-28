Saints, Pelicans Owner Gayle Benson Has Tested Positive for Coronavirus

John Bazemore/Associated Press

New Orleans Saints and New Orleans Pelicans owner Gayle Benson recently tested positive for the coronavirus.

Saints and Pelicans vice president of communications Greg Bensel told Amie Just and Ramon Antonio Vargas of NOLA.com that Benson tested positive a couple of weeks ago and has been "under daily medical care, and she continues to feel better each day."

The Saints released the following statement on her condition:

Bensel said Benson has not been hospitalized and is "doing very well in her recovery" at her home in New Orleans.

Saints head coach Sean Payton was the first prominent member of the NFL confirmed to have tested positive for the coronavirus back in March.

In 2004, Gayle married Tom Benson, who had owned the Saints since 1985. He also bought the New Orleans Hornets in 2012 and later renamed them the Pelicans.

Upon Tom's death in 2018 at the age of 90, Gayle became the principal owner of the Saints and Pelicans.

The 73-year-old is one of 10 women who currently own an NFL team.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

While the Pelicans failed to make the playoffs this season after struggling during the restart in the NBA bubble in Orlando, Florida, there are high hopes for the Saints in 2020.

The Saints have won the NFC South in each of the past three seasons, but they have been unable to return to the Super Bowl since winning it at the conclusion of the 2009 season.

With future Hall of Fame quarterback Drew Brees to lead a high-powered offense that includes wide receiver Michael Thomas and running back Alvin Kamara, the Saints are among the top picks to represent the NFC in the Super Bowl.