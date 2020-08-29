Ranking the Most Overrated Superstars in WWE and AEW Today

0 of 4

Chris Pizzello/Associated Press

Despite the undeniable impact of the ongoing coronavirus outbreak on the wrestling industry in 2020, there are still Superstars in both major companies who remain overrated by wrestling fans.

Whether it's the unwavering support of what WWE and All Elite Wrestling produce or a personal affinity for the following wrestlers, each has disappointed despite a vocal portion of the audience claiming they're major attractions.

If these overrated Superstars in WWE and AEW were as good as their fans claim, maybe the television ratings wouldn't be setting record-low numbers. It's time to put these overrated performers on notice.